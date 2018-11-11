ESPNU host: Lawrence proved he can win at an elite level

ESPNU radio show host Barrett Sallee called Clemson a giant on Sunday morning following the Tigers’ 27-7 win over Boston College Saturday at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Sallee says Clemson is once again a giant in college football because of the progression of quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The freshman completed 29-of-40 passes for 295 yards, while running for one score and throwing for another.

“Clearly Trevor Lawrence is capable of winning at an elite level,” Sallee said. “Going on the road in a hostile environment for a true freshman, an even though Boston College is not the scariest environment in the world, it is a big spot for a kid who is not been in big spots. He handled it with relatively easy.”

Sallee also gave credit to Clemson’s defense, which held Boston College to 113 yards and less than two yards per play.

“The defense helped a lot, too, but Trevor Lawrence was not scared,” Sallee said. “When you have that supporting cast around you, you have Travis Etienne, you have all those wide receivers … Tee Higgins, Hunter Renfrow, who will have a doctorate because he has been around Clemson for so long. When you have a defense like that, you are a complete football team.”