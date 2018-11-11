Lady Tigers blow past Bisons

Latest
Rodgers' redemption sealed Tigers' title
In the fourth quarter, with second-ranked Clemson leading Boston College by just 13 points, the Tigers needed someone to make a play to help them seal a fourth consecutive ACC Atlantic Division (…)
Lawrence shines when he had to
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Trevor Lawrence did not seem phased in his first night start of the season as second-ranked Clemson defeated No. 17 Boston College, 27-7, Saturday at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut (…)
Wilkins will do something no other Tiger has done before
If you have not noticed, Christian Wilkins likes to stand out. Not only does Clemson’s All-American defensive tackle stand out at 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds, but he also stands out off the field. Wilkins (…)
Swinney covered a lot of ground in Sunday's teleconference
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney hosted his weekly teleconference on Sunday evening to close the book on Saturday’s 27-7 win over No.17 Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Second-ranked Clemson (10-0, (…)
Lawrence, Tigers pass the test at Boston College
Trevor Lawrence leaned his back and laughed. That’s all he could do after the national media made such a big deal about the fact he has never played in a football game north of Virginia. “I thought about (…)
Carman seized his opportunity
Freshman Jackson Carman stepped up Saturday night after Senior Mitch Hyatt exited the game on two different occasions with a stinger. The Ohio-native played meaningful snaps in the second quarter and finished (…)
Coach has high praise for Clemson commit Phommachanh
The Clemson Insider’s Tour of Champions made a stop at Avon Old Farms School in Avon, Conn., on Friday to see four-star Clemson quarterback commitment Taisun Phommachanh. While there, TCI also (…)
Muse hones in on game rather than weather
Clemson safety Tanner Muse led the second-ranked Tigers with 10 tackles in a 27-7 victory Saturday at Alumni Stadium at Chestnut Hill, Mass. Muse helped the Tigers hold BC to 113 total yards, including (…)
Lawrence: Weather wasn't a big deal
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — While some in the media spent the week hyping up how the weather was going to be a big concern for the Tigers, Trevor Lawrence said the weather wasn’t a big factor (…)