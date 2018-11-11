Lawrence, Tigers pass the test at Boston College

Trevor Lawrence leaned his back and laughed.

That’s all he could do after the national media made such a big deal about the fact he has never played in a football game north of Virginia.

“I thought about it after I was asked about it the other day, but I forgot that I lived in Ohio when I was a little kid. I guess that counts,” Clemson’s quarterback said smiling. “It is funny though. People make such a big deal about all that stuff. We still got to go out there and play regardless.”

And play he did.

Lawrence completed 29-of-40 passes for 295 yards and one touchdown, while also rushing for a 6-yard score in the Tigers’ 27-7 victory over 17th-ranked Boston College.

“I’m really proud of Trevor. Really proud of Trevor,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said.

“He’s a true freshman, and to come up here in this environment and really lead us … he is continuing to learn and grow and he gets better every week.”

Media and fans alike, questioned Lawrence’s progression in the sense of playing in a big road game. However, like the rest of the team, the moment was not too big for the freshman.

“I was not nervous. Obviously, this was a big game, but I had a really good week of preparation,” Lawrence said. “Every week, I gain a little bit more confidence.”

The freshman threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Milan Richard in the first quarter, which turned out to be the game winning score. He later ran six yards for another touchdown that gave the Tigers a 20-7 lead in the third quarter.

Lawrence said BC made him pull up on the read-option, which is why he carried the football nine times. He said he just took what was there.

“We had a good scheme and we will just keep doing what we are doing,” he said.

Clemson (10-0, 7-0 ACC) knew Saturday’s game was going to be a four-quarter game, but there were some plays they left out on the field that could have helped put the game away earlier. Lawrence missed on a few deep balls down the field to Tee Higgins and twice in the first half the Tigers failed to cash in after getting down inside the 2-yard line.

“I’m just trying to get better every week,” Lawrence said. “I feel like I am doing that, and I feel the team is doing that. We are just coming together. The O-line is playing really well, so obviously, I appreciate that. As a team we are playing well.”