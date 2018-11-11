Rodgers' redemption sealed Tigers' title

In the fourth quarter, with second-ranked Clemson leading Boston College by just 13 points, the Tigers needed someone to make a play to help them seal a fourth consecutive ACC Atlantic Division Championship.

Amari Rodgers was that man. The sophomore wide receiver made up for an earlier muff punt by returning a fourth-quarter punt 58 yards for a touchdown, sealing Clemson’s 27-7 victory over the Eagles.

After the game the media caught with the Knoxville, Tenn., native, who also caught a 41-yard pass from Trevor Lawrence in the first quarter to set up a score.

