Swinney, Wilkins discuss Clemson's victory over Boston College

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had a special visitor at this press conference following the win over Boston College. Christian Wilkins joined coach Swinney to discuss the victory.
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had a special visitor at this press conference following the win over Boston College. Christian Wilkins joined coach Swinney to discuss the victory.
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney threw some shade at the media following the second-ranked Tigers 27-7 win over Boston College Saturday night. The media, especially the national (…)
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Clemson’s offense did not play its best against No. 17 Boston College Saturday, but it made the necessary plays it had to during its 27-7 victory at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut (…)
Second-ranked Clemson defeated No. 17 Boston College, 27-7, on Saturday night at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass. The Tigers improved to 10-0 (7-0 ACC), while the Eagles fell to 7-3 (4-2). (…)
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Thanks to Saturday’s 27-7 win over Boston College, No. 2 Clemson became the first Atlantic Coast Conference team to win four consecutive division championships since the league split (…)
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Second-ranked Clemson knew No. 17 Boston College would give it a tough game Saturday night at Alumni Stadium, especially with the ACC’s Atlantic Division Championship at stake. (…)
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass.—Second-ranked Clemson battled its way to a 27-7 win over a gritty Boston College team Saturday night to clinch its fourth straight ACC Atlantic Division title and another trip to the (…)
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass.–Second-ranked Clemson defeated No. 17 Boston College 27-7 to clinch its fourth straight ACC Atlantic Division title on Saturday. After the game players locked arms in (…)
Clemson grew its lead with a 3 play 64-yard drive, capped off by a six-yard touchdown run for Trevor Lawrence. The drive only lasted 1:17 and put the Tigers up 20-7 with 11:56 to play in the third quarter. (…)
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Second-ranked Clemson led No. 17 Boston College by a score of 13-7 at halftime at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Trevor Lawrence hooked up with Milan Richard for (…)