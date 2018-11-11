What They Are Saying: Clemson powers past Boston College

By: Robert MacRae | 49 minutes ago Follow @clemsoninsider
Clemson downed Boston College Saturday afternoon at Alumni Stadium to win the Atlantic Division for the fourth year in a row. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what was said on Twitter about the Tiger’s victory over the Eagles.
The Leather Helmet Award has found a new head (and outstanding hair) upon which to rest. pic.twitter.com/ZECi6vDCU2
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 11, 2018
Clemson went 20 years without winning 10 games until 2011… now that’s eight straight seasons with 10+…. pic.twitter.com/81IPFxHopU
— Philip Sikes (@PSikes21) November 11, 2018
The 2018 O'Rourke-McFadden Leather Helmet Trophy goes to Trevor Lawrence, who went 29-40 for 295 yards and a TD passing, and also added a TD on the ground. pic.twitter.com/jQOPl2Bzhr
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 11, 2018
.@ClemsonFB played 66 players at BC. Therefore, in the four ACC road games in 2018, #Clemson played 282 out of a possible 288 players.
— Brian Hennessy (@Brian_ClemsonAC) November 11, 2018
Congrats @ClemsonFB on clinching the division for the 4th straight season AND Happy Anniversary Dabo!! It’s been 10 years since his first win at Clemson (I don’t think it’s a coincidence that it happened at BC) #ROYDESTINY pic.twitter.com/0vh2y2gAyQ
— Maria Taylor (@MariaTaylor) November 11, 2018
DK showing off the elusiveness…#ALLIN pic.twitter.com/E3rTcUwuLf
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 11, 2018
Clemson becomes the first ACC team to win four straight division titles, headed back to Charlotte.
— Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) November 11, 2018
With his first carry, Travis Etienne crosses the 1000-yard mark on just his 117th carry of the season. pic.twitter.com/VW7fnbrvhd
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 11, 2018
Clemson improves to 6-0 since 1961 in games that start with temperature of under 40 degrees. Kickoff temp was 38.
— Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) November 11, 2018
Watch him scoot!
The punt return for TD by Rodgers was Clemson’s first since Ray-Ray McCloud returned a punt 77 yards for a touchdown against NC State on Nov. 4, 2017https://t.co/L3LcOUi84A
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 11, 2018
Kickoff temperature for tonight's Clemson at Boston College game slated to be 38 degrees. Since 1961 Clemson is 5-0 in games temperature under 40 degrees at kickoff.
— Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) November 10, 2018
Clemson is heading back to the ACC title game after cruising by Boston College in Week 11!
(📍@MBUSA) pic.twitter.com/4yXAsIi2qp
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 11, 2018
Bring your own 🔥#ALLIN pic.twitter.com/V5tuvEVocl
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 11, 2018
First game in Clemson history both teams had a punt return for a touchdown.
— Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) November 11, 2018
BC was averaging 37.2 PPG. @ClemsonFB's defense held them to 7⃣and 1⃣1⃣3⃣total yards. 😳💪
Brent Venables is FIRED UP! #ALLIN🐅 pic.twitter.com/jbZUeCKcRR
— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) November 11, 2018
Dabo’s got the dad sweatshirt on tonight. Good sign for Clemson.
— Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) November 11, 2018
The ACC originally aligned its division with the hope of getting as many FSU-Miami title games as possible.
In 14 years, it's still never happened. … But we're about to get Clemson-Pitt.
— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 11, 2018
Amari Rodgers slides along the edge and it's a house call! 🏠🐍#ALLIN🐅 (@ClemsonFB ,@arodgers_3) pic.twitter.com/OwfN7JkmDl
— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) November 11, 2018