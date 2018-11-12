4-star Phommachanh explains how he fell in love with Clemson

It wasn’t hard for Clemson quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter to sell Taisun Phommachanh on the Tigers during the recruiting process. The elite dual-threat quarterback from Avon (Conn.) Old Farms fell in love with Clemson when he first heard about the school and program from Streeter.

The Clemson Insider visited Avon Old Farms last week to see Phommachanh as part of our Tour of Champions and caught up with the future Clemson star while there.

“Ever since coach Streeter came down here. He introduced me to them, he told me things I didn’t know about them, and I just fell in love with them,” Phommachanh said.

After Streeter piqued Phommachanh’s interest in Clemson, the four-star prospect made his first visit to the school in March, when he formally received an offer from the Tigers.

A month later, Phommachanh returned to Clemson for its spring game on April 14 and gave his verbal commitment to Dabo Swinney’s program while on campus. He chose Clemson over offers from Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Penn State and South Carolina among others.

“He’s a welcoming guy, so I love him,” Phommachanh said of Swinney. “My family loves him. So, we’re just glad to be a part with him.”

Phommachanh’s relationship with Streeter and the potential for his game to flourish under Streeter’s coaching played a big role in his decision to be a Tiger as well.

“I talk to him all the time,” Phommachanh said. “He’s a real good guy and I think he could take me to the next level.”

Ranked as one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the country for the 2019 recruiting class, Phommachanh has a pass-first mentality as a quarterback but knows his legs are a weapon as well.

As a junior last season, Phommachanh led Avon Old Farms to the New England Class A title game, throwing for 2,402 yards and 26 touchdowns against just one interception while rushing for 469 yards and 13 more scores.

“I throw first, but when I need to be able to run, I think I can do that too,” he said.

Following his sophomore season, Phommachanh transferred to Avon Old Farms, an all-boys boarding school located about an hour away from his home in Stratford, Conn.

Phommachanh believes his days at Avon Old Farms have helped prepare him for his time at Clemson which is coming soon.

“Being here, everything’s on a schedule, so I have to be places at certain times,” he said. “So, I think my time management will be good, and I’m away from home, so that shouldn’t be a problem.”

Phommachanh’s goal for his freshman season as a Tiger next year is simple – just give it his all.

“Just do the best I can do,” he said. “Just go there every day, compete and try my hardest.”