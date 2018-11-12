Clemson-Georgia to play home and home

Clemson announced Monday that it has formally added a home-and-home series against Georgia to its schedules for the 2029 and 2030 football seasons. Clemson will play host to the first meeting on Sept. 15, 2029, and the Tigers will make a return trip to face the Bulldogs in Athens, Ga., on Aug. 31, 2030.

In August, the two programs announced that they will face one another in the 2024 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta. The addition of the home-and-home series now results in three scheduled contests between the two historic geographical rivals from 2024 through 2030.

The teams most recently split a home-and-home series in 2013-14, with each school defending its home turf in a pair of Top 20 matchups. The programs met 24 times in a span of 26 years from 1962-87, playing one another every year with exception of the 1966 and 1972 seasons.

In back-to-back years in 1980-81, the winner of the Clemson-Georgia contest went on to win the national championship. Georgia earned a 20-16 victory against Clemson and a national title in 1980, followed by Clemson defeating Georgia, 13-3, en route to a national title in 1981.

The resumption of the rivalry in non-conference play is part of Clemson’s scheduling philosophy of supplementing its annual rivalry game against the University of South Carolina with additional non-conference contests against premier opponents. Clemson’s schedule in recent and future years has featured home-and-home series with Georgia (2013-14 and 2029-30), Auburn (2016-17), Texas A&M (2018-19) and LSU (2025-26).

“The series against Georgia continues the philosophy we have at Clemson to add another Power 5 opponent to our schedule outside of our annual rivalry game with South Carolina,” Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich said. “We have a long history with Georgia and I know our fans will be excited about this home-and-home series after playing the Bulldogs in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2024.”

Future Non-Conference Opponents:

2019: Texas A&M, at South Carolina, Charlotte, Wofford

2020: at Notre Dame, South Carolina, Akron, The Citadel

2021: Wyoming, at South Carolina, UConn, South Carolina State

2022: at Notre Dame, South Carolina, Louisiana Tech, Furman

2023: Notre Dame, at South Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Wofford

2024: Georgia (in Atlanta), South Carolina, Appalachian State, The Citadel

2025: LSU, at South Carolina, Troy, Furman

2026: at LSU, South Carolina, Charleston Southern

2027: Notre Dame, at South Carolina, Wofford

2028: at Notre Dame, South Carolina

2029: Georgia, at South Carolina

2030: at Georgia, South Carolina

2031: Notre Dame, at South Carolina