Many high school football programs finished their regular seasons this week. Clemson commits all across the country had another opportunity to show the masses what they have to bring to the table. Each week, The Clemson Insider breaks down one notable performance that deserves recognition. This week, Malvern (Pa.) Prep four-star linebacker Keith Maguire is deserving as he sits in the spotlight as TCI’s Commit Performance of the Week.

The Malvern Prep Friars took down the Springside Chestnut Hill Academy Blue Devils in the season finale, 41-20. In this matchup, Maguire saw offensive action where he tallied a total of three touchdowns. Two of his touchdowns came through the air while one came on the ground.

Maguire was lined up outside of the right hash mark for one of his touchdown receptions. When the ball was snapped, he ran down and across the middle of the field, reeling in the ball for a catch and scored as he was being taken down in the end zone. Maguire again lined up outside the right hash mark on a later play and was tossed the rock in the corner of the end zone. He caught the ball, an 18-yard reception, while falling to the ground to get the six points for the Friars. His rushing touchdown was a handoff in shotgun formation from their own 41-yard line. After attempting to carry the ball up the middle and running into traffic, Maguire executed a spin move that took him away from the defenders and into open space. He ran along the left hash mark, outrunning Blue Devils before stiff-arming another on the opponent’s 40-yard line, clearing the path for a walk-in touchdown.

Malvern Prep finished the season 11-0 and clinched the Inter-Ac title. Maguire showed his athletic ability in the Friars’ final regular season game against the Blue Devils. He is going to be a great addition to the Clemson Tigers’ defense when he steps foot on campus in 2019.