Game Time/TV for Clemson-South Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of November 24.

Friday, Nov. 23

Virginia at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Saturday, Nov. 24

Georgia Tech at Georgia, noon, SEC Network (previously announced)

Florida at Florida State, noon, ABC

Syracuse at Boston College, noon, ESPN

NC State at North Carolina, 12:20 p.m., Raycom

Wake Forest at Duke, 12:30 p.m., RSN

Pitt at Miami, 3:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2 – network designation after the games of Nov. 17

South Carolina at Clemson, 7 p.m., ESPN

Kentucky at Louisville, 7 p.m., ESPN2