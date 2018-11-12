Game Time/TV for Clemson-South Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of November 24.
Friday, Nov. 23
Virginia at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m., ABC
Saturday, Nov. 24
Georgia Tech at Georgia, noon, SEC Network (previously announced)
Florida at Florida State, noon, ABC
Syracuse at Boston College, noon, ESPN
NC State at North Carolina, 12:20 p.m., Raycom
Wake Forest at Duke, 12:30 p.m., RSN
Pitt at Miami, 3:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2 – network designation after the games of Nov. 17
South Carolina at Clemson, 7 p.m., ESPN
Kentucky at Louisville, 7 p.m., ESPN2