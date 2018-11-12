Herbstriet shows class, Tour of Champions scoop in The Insider Report

Football

Each week The Clemson Insider brings you the latest Inside information on the Clemson Tigers in The Insider Report.

What did ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit do Saturday to show his class? What will Tayquon Johnson bring to the Tigers?  How will 4-star QB Taisun Phommachanh change the offense at Clemson?

Get these answers and much more in this week’s edition of The Insider Report.

7hr

Many high school football programs finished their regular seasons this week. Clemson commits all across the country had another opportunity to show the masses what they have to bring to the table.

reply
8hr

Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell was fired up when he was told during his interview Monday at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility that the South Carolina game on Nov. 24 will kick off at 7 p.m., at Death

