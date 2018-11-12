Lawrence excited to play under the lights at Death Valley

After helping No. 2 Clemson clinch its fourth consecutive Atlantic Division title in the ACC, freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence will experience his first game under the lights of Death Valley Saturday as the Tigers take on Duke at 7 p.m.

“I’m excited. Obviously I came to a bunch of them as a recruit,” he said. “But I haven’t really gotten to experience one so I’m really excited. It’s going to be a big challenge for us this week. So just excited to have another week of preparation and to be in the Valley Saturday night.”

Lawrence on how he handled the Boston College atmosphere

“I felt like I handled it well. I felt like the whole team did. We were focused on what we came here to do. It wasn’t really about the weather for us. Like I said after the game, the weather wasn’t going to win us any games.”

Lawrence on the Military Appreciation Day

“I’m really excited. It’s really cool that we have a game that we can dedicate to them. It’s a really awesome day plus it will be a night game. Senior Night, just a bunch of things, it’s going to be an awesome night.”

Lawrence on co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott

“He’s a really smart guy, obviously. He’s a great offensive coordinator. It’s just cool how we’ve used a bunch of different guys to have fun but also be effective. It’s been a really good thing for us.”

Lawrence on NFL quarterbacks he likes to watch play

“I really like watching Aaron Rodgers play. He’s fun to watch. I just like the way he plays.”