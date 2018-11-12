Thoughts From the Sidelines Watching Clemson Win Another Title

Thoughts From the Sidelines Watching Clemson Win Another Title

Football

Thoughts From the Sidelines Watching Clemson Win Another Title

Each week I share my thoughts after watching the Tigers From the Sidelines.

In this week’s edition my thoughts after watching Clemson take the Atlantic Division title From the Sidelines of Alumni Stadium Saturday night.

, , Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
15hr

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Trevor Lawrence did not seem phased in his first night start of the season as second-ranked Clemson defeated No. 17 Boston College, 27-7, Saturday at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut (…)

reply
15hr

The Clemson Tigers (2-0) continued their winning ways on Sunday, limiting the Lipscomb Bisons (1-1) to just 26 points in a commanding victory for the home team. Giving up no more than 10 points in any of (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home