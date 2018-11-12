Tony Elliott Monday Press Conference Report

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott had plenty of praise for Hunter Renfrow and the senior class in his Monday Press Conference.
Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott had plenty of praise for Hunter Renfrow and the senior class in his Monday Press Conference.
Many high school football programs finished their regular seasons this week. Clemson commits all across the country had another opportunity to show the masses what they have to bring to the table. Each week, (…)
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables spoke to the media Monday afternoon as he previewed Saturday’s game against Duke and spoke about the progression of Tanner Muse at safety, defensive tackle (…)
Clelin Ferrell was fired up when he was told during his interview Monday that the South Carolina game will be a night game in Death Valley. “Oh dang, finally” replied Ferrell when he heard (…)
Clelin Ferrell talks about senior day and his decision about whether he will return for one more season.
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday that quarterback Trevor Lawrence (ACC Rookie of the Week) and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week) have earned ACC weekly (…)
Although it was to be expected, freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been in the spotlight since the very beginning of his Tiger career. But the spotlight hasn’t phased Lawrence as the rookie just (…)
It wasn’t hard for Clemson quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter to sell Taisun Phommachanh on the Tigers during the recruiting process. The elite dual-threat quarterback from Avon (Conn.) Old Farms fell in (…)
Clemson moved up in the latest Associated Press college basketball rankings. The Tigers are up to No. 19 this week. (###) Number of first place votes
It’s that time of year again. Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott was asked about rumors surrounding coaches tied to other jobs this time of year. Coach Elliott made it clear he is focused on (…)
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of November 24. (…)