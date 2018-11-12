Tony Elliott on rumors of coaches tied to other jobs

It’s that time of year again. Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott was asked about rumors surrounding coaches tied to other jobs this time of year.
Coach Elliott made it clear he is focused on winning games, not the rumors.
It’s that time of year again. Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott was asked about rumors surrounding coaches tied to other jobs this time of year.
Coach Elliott made it clear he is focused on winning games, not the rumors.
Clelin Ferrell talks about senior day and his decision about whether he will return for one more season.
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday that quarterback Trevor Lawrence (ACC Rookie of the Week) and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week) have earned ACC weekly (…)
Although it was to be expected, freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been in the spotlight since the very beginning of his Tiger career. But the spotlight hasn’t phased Lawrence as the rookie just (…)
It wasn’t hard for Clemson quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter to sell Taisun Phommachanh on the Tigers during the recruiting process. The elite dual-threat quarterback from Avon (Conn.) Old Farms fell in (…)
Clemson moved up in the latest Associated Press college basketball rankings. The Tigers are up to No. 19 this week. (###) Number of first place votes
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of November 24. (…)
Clemson announced Monday that it has formally added a home-and-home series against Georgia to its schedules for the 2029 and 2030 football seasons. Clemson will play host to the first meeting on Sept. 15, (…)
Each week I share my thoughts after watching the Tigers From the Sidelines. In this week’s edition my thoughts after watching Clemson take the Atlantic Division title From the Sidelines of Alumni (…)
Can you imagine what was going through Dabo Swinney’s mind 10 years ago when he brought Clemson to Boston to face the Boston College Eagles back on November 1, 2008? At the time, he was still just an (…)
Second-ranked Clemson defeated then No. 17 Boston College, 27-7, on Saturday night at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass. With the win, the Tigers captured their fourth straight ACC Atlantic Division title (…)