How wide is the gap between No. 2 Clemson and the rest of the field?

The College Football Playoff Rankings showed little change Tuesday night with all the teams in the top-10 winning without much of an issue.

Alabama remained in first place with Clemson at No.2, Notre Dame ranked third and Michigan slightly behind at No. 4 with Georgia and Oklahoma at fifth and sixth.

Many analysts and talking heads see the Crimson Tide and Tigers as head and shoulders above the other teams in the top six.

However, on the College Football Playoff Top-25 Show, CFP Chairman Bob Mullens did not let on to the gap but seemed to show there is some differentiation between first and second and the rest of the field.

“I don’t know that we put a measurement on the gap,” Mullens said. “When we go through the voting process, we put them into three categories by threes.”

Mullens went on to describe the teams listed behind the Tigers and Tide in an attempt to make a case that the gap is not as wide as it may seem.

“When you look at Notre Dame, we see a team that took care of business this week with a backup quarterback and a strong defense,” Mullens said. “Michigan has had two consecutive games winning 42-7 with the No. 1 defense in the country and an offense that continues to improve,” he continued. “Georgia the last three weeks after losing to LSU, we see a strong defense and an offense led by Jake Fromm that continues to make progress.”

While Mullen did not come out and state that Alabama and Clemson hold a substantial lead on the rest of the Playoff contenders, his nuance and compulsion to defend teams in the three four and five spots is worth noting.

Second-ranked Clemson returns to action Saturday at 7 p.m. in Death Valley when it faces Duke.