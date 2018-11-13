Is Clemson closing the gap on Alabama for No. 1?

College Football Playoff Committee Chairman Rob Mullens says the committee spends a lot of time talking about Alabama and Clemson and who should be the No. 1 ranked team.

“Obviously, there is a lot of conversation around both of those teams and when you look at them, they are complete teams,” Mullens said on ESPN’s College Football Playoff Top 25 Show Tuesday. “They are very strong on offense and they are very strong on defense. If you look at the last couple of weeks, Alabama with two consecutive shutouts, which certainly impressed the committee when you add that to their efficient offense.

“The when you look at Clemson and how their defense played on the road at Boston College last week. Their only score was a special teams score. They are still one and two at this point through Week 11.”

However, Mullens says Alabama is still the clear No. 1 team in the committee’s eyes.

“We spend a lot of time talking about it, but I don’t know if we put a definition around the gap, but when you load up the matrix they are both top 10 offenses and top 10 defenses, but at this point everybody has Alabama one and Clemson two.”