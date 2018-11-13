Lawrence can't wait to put on the purple for a night game

Trevor Lawrence can’t wait to play his first night game in Death Valley.  Lawrence is also lookiing forward to putting on the purple Saturday night for Military Appreciation Day.

Watch Lawrence’s press conference on TCITV:

 

16hr

17hr

