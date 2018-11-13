Swinney Press Conference Report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had plenty of praise for Duke and coach Cutcliffe Tuesday during his weekly press conference. Coach Swinney also spent time reflecting on this year’s senior class.
Watch coach Swinney’s press conference on TCITV:
The first time Milan Richard got a dose of Clemson’s military history was during a visit to Clemson in 2013. The Tigers of course ran down the hill in its purple uniforms prior to beating The Citadel, (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney shared a story during Tuesday press conference about how Duke head coach David Cutcliffe tought him something that would surprise many.
When Williamsport (Md.) four-star defensive tackle Tayquon Johnson made his first visit to Clemson back in the spring, he felt a vibe within the program that was different than some of the other schools (…)
Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell ever so slightly mentioned to the media on Monday how he has not made a decision on if he will leave Clemson after the 2018 season is over. “I’m excited that I get a (…)
On Saturday, the winning-est group of seniors in Clemson history will run down the Hill one by one and be honored by the Clemson family. With 50 wins, three ACC Championships, three College Football Playoff (…)
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables knows Saturday night will be a special night for the seniors and their families. Coach Venables said he will need and expect those seniors to play well. (…)
Trevor Lawrence can’t wait to play his first night game in Death Valley. Lawrence is also lookiing forward to putting on the purple Saturday night for Military Appreciation Day. Watch Lawrence’s (…)
Clemson’s senior class can make history this Saturday at Death Valley. With a win over Duke (7 p.m., ESPN) they can become the first senior class in ACC history to win 51 games. In last week’s victory (…)
Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney is not happy with ACC referee Tra Blake or his crew after they botched a call during the second-ranked Tigers’ win at Boston College this past Saturday. “I (…)