Clemson men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell spoke to the media on Tuesday as he previewed Wednesday’s game with Sam Houston State.

The No. 19 Tigers (2-0) will tip off with Sam Houston at 7 p.m. at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.

Brownell also updated the status of Clemson center Elijah Thomas, as well as Malik William and Jonathan Baehre.