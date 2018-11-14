Brownell: "We played a good 20 minutes tonight"

Brownell: "We played a good 20 minutes tonight"

Basketball

Brownell: "We played a good 20 minutes tonight"

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell wasn’t pleased with how his Tigers played the first half but liked the way they responded after halftime.

Watch coach Brownell’s postgame press conference on TCITV:

, , Basketball

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home