Brownell: "We played a good 20 minutes tonight"

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell wasn’t pleased with how his Tigers played the first half but liked the way they responded after halftime.
Watch coach Brownell’s postgame press conference on TCITV:
Clemson’s Marcquise Reed took over the offense in the second half Wednesday night for the 19th-ranked Tigers, scoring a game-high 26 points in leading the Tigers to victory over Sam Houston State. (…)
The Clemson Insider has learned the Atlantic Coast Conference will not discipline the officiating crew that missed a key call in last Saturday’s Clemson at Boston College game. Referee Tra Blake and his (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media Wednesday in advance of the second-ranked Tigers’ home game against Duke on Saturday at Death Valley. Swinney reported that left tackle Mitch (…)
Clemson Athletics set a new school record with a 92% graduation success rate in the report released by the NCAA on Wednesday, in which data from the incoming classes of 2008-11 academic years were (…)
On ESPN’s College Football Live on Wednesday, ESPN analysts Trevor Matich and David Pollack were asked if they think that the spread for second-ranked Clemson’s game vs. Duke on Saturday at Death Valley is (…)
The Football Writers Association of America announced today that tackle Mitch Hyatt and Christian Wilkins have been named semifinalists for the 2018 Outland Trophy, presented annually to the nation’s (…)
On ESPN’s College Football Live on Wednesday, ESPN analyst David Pollack was asked whether he thinks No. 2 Clemson has closed the gap with No. 1 Alabama. “There’s no doubt,” Pollack said. “The gap (…)
On ESPN’s College Football Live on Wednesday, ESPN analyst Trevor Matich was asked how close he believes the margin is between No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson. “I think it’s extremely narrow (…)