ESPN’s Pollack: ‘Difference is narrow’ between Clemson, Bama

On ESPN’s College Football Live on Wednesday, ESPN analyst David Pollack was asked whether he thinks No. 2 Clemson has closed the gap with No. 1 Alabama.

“There’s no doubt,” Pollack said. “The gap has been closed for a while there. We talked about it, it was Alabama owns their own planet, and everybody else is just kind of renting space somewhere else, and I think it’s now both of those teams. Because Trevor Lawrence, you’ve got to realize, it’s not just that he’s made this team different or better – light-years better. They’re able to take advantage of the skill that they have on the outside now that was kind of dormant and it was only used in the quick passing game. They can stretch the field horizontally, they can stretch the field vertically, they can beat you passing, they can beat you running. So, it’s kind of like the Drew Brees commercial – ‘the gate is narrow.’ The difference now is narrow.”