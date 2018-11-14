Ross dedicates Duke game to his mom

Saturday’s Duke game is special for Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross.

The freshman told the media on Monday he wants to dedicate Clemson’s Military Appreciation Day to his mother, who is in the armed forces.

The Tigers will be wearing their purple uniforms when it host Duke in support of the troops and all their military veterans. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 7 p.m. and will be televised by ESPN.

Ross on the bigger goals of the team

“We realize that we are going into a national championship phase, an ACC Championship. We had fun winning the division, but we realize there is more to come with it. We put that behind us now and look at the bigger picture.”

Ross marvels at Hunter Renfow’s ability

“Now that I actually know him and know who he is and being around him, it does surprise me everything he can do. Renfrow can do almost anything. He plays quarterback sometimes. He punted the ball against Wake Forest for 50 yards. He can do anything.”

Ross on the how special the leadership is on this team

“The leadership that we have here. The family type culture, everybody in the locker room gets along. They know when and when not to do things. Just being around a good family.”

Ross wants to dedicate the Duke game to his mom

“I just want to dedicate this game to my mom because of what she’s done and what she has been through.”

Ross on his first night game at Death Valley

“I’m excited for my first night game (at Death Valley). Just being out there and seeing what the atmosphere is like in a night time.”