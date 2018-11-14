Swinney's Wednesday Practice Report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media Wednesday in advance of the second-ranked Tigers’ home game against Duke on Saturday at Death Valley.

Swinney reported that left tackle Mitch Hyatt will play in Saturday’s game. He also spoke about how he appreciated the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in a week in which it has rained every day.

He also updated the media on his conversation with the Atlantic Coast Conference in regards to last Saturday’s blown call at Boston College.

Watch Swinney’s report on TCITV: