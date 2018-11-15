4-star athlete: Clemson would be my number 1 with offer

Clemson is always looking for its next top athlete who possesses the ability to play on both sides of the ball.

The Tigers are currently watching and waiting to see how four-star 2021 athlete Gabriel Stephens pans out over the next year or so.

Stephens, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound Mountain Island Charter (Mount Holly, N.C.) product, told The Clemson Insider that Virginia Tech, Clemson, South Carolina and Penn State are all showing a lot of interest early in the process.

Clemson is recruiting Stephens as a defensive back, most likely a safety.

So far this year, Stephens has taken visits to UNC, South Carolina, Virginia Tech and Clemson.

He also told TCI that he loved experiencing Clemson running down the Hill during his visit to Death Valley.

Right now, Stephens said that South Carolina is recruiting him the hardest.

He does not have an offer from the Tigers yet but still said that “they stand very high” with him.

“It’s really just the unbreakable brotherhood they have with each other,” Stephens said. “It would mean the world to me and they would most likely be number one.”

Being a 2021 recruit, Clemson will probably wait for more film on Stephens before offering him, so there is still plenty of time left in his recruitment.

He knows that it’s a process and currently does not have a timetable.

“I’m just taking it step by step,” he said. “I really don’t have a timetable for my decision at the moment.”