5-star Ladson excited for official visit to Clemson

Along with some uncommitted official and unofficial visitors, Clemson will welcome a bunch of its commitments to campus for official visits this weekend when the Tigers take on Duke at Death Valley.

Among the committed official visitors will be one of Clemson’s prized pledges, Miami (Fla.) South Dade five-star wide receiver Frank Ladson.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Ladson, who can’t wait to get back to Tiger Town for his official this weekend.

“Very excited,” he said. “Especially since it’s a night game and the guys are wearing all purple.”

What does Ladson (6-4, 170) hope to get out of his official visit?

“Just a feel for the atmosphere at the game,” he said.

Ladson attended Clemson’s spring game on April 14, when he gave his verbal commitment to the Tigers, but Saturday will mark his first time at a Clemson regular season home game.

He has watched plenty of the Tigers on TV, though, and been impressed by what he’s seen from the wide receiver corps, especially freshmen wideouts Justyn Ross and Derion Kendrick.

“Both are doing great at receiver,” Ladson said, “and Kendrick is also doing good things as a kick returner.”

Ladson says he will have a pitch for the uncommitted prospects that Clemson plays host to this weekend as he tries to help the Tigers get them on board.

The message?

“Come join the family,” he said. “You’ll be surrounded by great people.”

Ladson has stayed in frequent contact with Clemson’s staff as he gets set to visit this weekend and enroll early at the school in January.

“They just can’t wait for me to get up there this weekend and in January,” Ladson said.

Ladson, a top-five wide receiver nationally according to all the major recruiting services, was honored Wednesday during a ceremony at his school when he received his jersey for the 2019 U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

“It feels great,” he said. “It’s a big accomplishment.”