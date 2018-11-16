Boyd previews Duke game, shares memories from his own Senior Day

The Clemson Insider’s Tajh Boyd, former ACC Player of the Year and All-American quarterback at Clemson, sat down with Robert MacRae Friday to discuss Saturday’s game between No. 2 Clemson and Duke, as well as reflect on his own memories from Senior Day.

Boyd also spoke on how special Military Appreciation Day is to the Clemson players and how the coaching staff makes sure they understand why it is so special to Clemson.

The Tigers and Blue Devils will kick off Saturday at 7 p.m. The game will be televised by ESPN.

Watch Boyd’s pick and preview for the Duke game on TCITV.