Tigers in the NFL: Week 10

There are 33 former Clemson Tigers active on NFL rosters this week. Six of those 33 took the week off with a bye. Those six include (HOU) DeAndre Hopkins, D.J. Reader, Carlos Watkins, Deshaun Watson, (MIN) Mackensie Alexander, and Jayron Kearse.

A total of 23 former Tigers saw playing time during Week 10, 19 of which recorded stats.

The Clemson Insider brings to you an in-depth recap of the most notable performances by former Tigers in the NFL during Week 10 action.

Green Bay Packers 31, Miami Dolphins 12

GB: Bashaud Breeland: 2 tackles, 2 solo, 1 pass deflection, 1 interception, 26 interception yards, 1 kick return, 19 kick return yards

MIA: Stephone Anthony: 1 tackle, 1 solo

Andre Branch: 1 tackle, 1 solo

The Green Bay Packers got the victory at home in this NFC-AFC matchup with the Miami Dolphins and it came with much help from a cornerback on the Packers’ defense. Former Clemson Tiger Bashaud Breeland was picked up by the Packers in Week 4 and has received playing time in the last two weeks. In this matchup, he had 2 solo tackles which allowed the receiver to get no more than 10-yards in the field of play. His biggest contribution in the very cold game at Lambeau Field was his interception in the second half. The Dolphins were only down 21-12 at this point when Brock Osweiler was looking to cross half field when he threw the ball right into Breeland’s hands. Breeland returned the interception for 26 yards to the Miami 12, setting the Packers up for another touchdown. Breeland also saw one kick return for 19 yards. Despite the loss, Stephoen Anthony and Andre Branch both saw solo tackles on defense.

Los Angeles Chargers 20, Oakland Raiders 6

LAC: Mike Williams: 1 carry, 0 yards

OAK: Martavis Bryant: 1 carry, 2 yards, 3 receptions, 17 yards, 3 targets

Marcus Gilchrist: 3 tackles, 1 solo, 1 pass deflection, 1 interception, 0 interception return yards

The Los Angeles Chargers are continuing their race to catch up to the AFC West division leader: the Kansas City Chiefs. To catch up, they still had to get through a division rival in the Oakland Raiders. Former Tiger Mike Williams saw little action in this matchup as he saw 1 carry for no gain. Oakland, however, was not going to go down without a fight. On offense, Martavis Bryant had 1 carry for 2 yards and 3 receptions for 17 yards on 3 targets. The former Tiger that had the most notable performance in this matchup is Marcus Gilchrist. Gilchrist had 1 solo tackle on 3 tackles, a pass deflection, and an interception returned for no yards. His interception came in the middle of the third quarter when Phillip Rivers was targeting Keenan Allen. He went straight up and took the underthrown ball out of Allen’s path. Unfortunately, Gilchrist went out with an injury on this play but did return to the game on the next series.

New York Giants 27, San Francisco 49ers 23

NYG: Wayne Gallman: 2 carries, 3 yards, 1 target

B.J. Goodson: 6 tackles, 4 solo, 1 tackle for loss, 2 pass deflections, 2 interceptions, 8 interception return yards

SF: Bradley Pinion: 3 punts, 133 yards, 1 punt within the 20-yard line, 5 kick-offs

This showdown featured two teams who hold the worst records in the NFC. The New York Giants were looking to accomplish their second win on the season while the San Francisco 49ers were looking to gather their third win of the season. The Giants took the edge in this game with a lot of help from two former Tigers. Wayne Gallman was targeted one time and had 2 carries for 3 yards. One of these carries was a 2-yard rush that helped set up a Giants touchdown after B.J. Goodson had intercepted Nick Mullens for a 5-yard return. That interception was not the extent of Goodson’s night as he also had 4 solo tackles on 6 total tackles, a tackle for a 1-yard loss, and a total of 2 interceptions. His second interception came in the beginning of the 4th quarter after returning from an injury. The 49ers were driving and looking to score as they had entered Giants’ territory when Mullens once again threw the ball to Goodson who returned it for 3-yards. B.J. Goodson has shown what he brings to the table as a linebacker for the Giants during this Monday Night Football matchup. Bradley Pinion saw some playing time for the 49ers as he had 3 punts for 133 yards and punted one within the 20-yard line. Pinion also had 5 kick offs, all of which were kicked into the end zone.

Other former Tigers who saw Week 10 action:

ATL: Grady Jarrett: 3 tackles, 1 solo

Vic Beasley Jr.

BUF: Shaq Lawson: 3 tackles, 2 solo, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss, 1 pass deflection, 2 qb hits

Ray-Ray McCloud III

JAX: Tyler Shatley

KC: Jarvis Jenkins: 2 tackles

Dorian O’Daniel: 5 tackles, 2 solo

NE: Dwayne Allen: 1 reception, 10 yards, 1 target

NYJ: Jordan Leggett: 1 reception, 10 yards, 1 target

Charone Peake: 1 reception, 11 yards, 1 target, 1 tackle, 1 solo

PIT: Coty Sensabaugh: 5 tackles, 4 solo, 1 pass deflection

SEA: Jaron Brown

TB: Chandler Catanzaro: 1/3 FGs

Adam Humphries: 2 receptions, 53 yards, 3 targets, 1 punt return, 8 yards