Update on grass parking lots for Clemson-Duke game

Bad weather conditions including four-and-a-half inches of rain in Clemson this week have affected game day parking operations in grass parking lots for the Clemson vs. Duke football game. Fans coming to the game who park in these areas are encouraged to follow these updated guidelines:

Lot 1 and Lot 2 will open at 11 a.m. This additional time should allow dew to burn off and provide greater turf stability before vehicles arrive.

If fans have a Lot 1 or Lot 2 pass and wish to park before 11 a.m. OR want to avoid parking in what will likely be a muddy situation, Lot 1 or Lot 2 passes will be accepted at the NewSpring paved parking lot, which does provide a shuttle to and from Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

With several compromised areas in Lot 3A, only select areas in this lot will be utilized for parking. If fans arrive and the lot is full, they should proceed to the shoulder of East Beach Dr. continuing into the gravel lot at the Rowing Center.

Public parking in the Snow Family Recreation Center cash parking lot (run by Clemson Parking & Transportation) will have limited availability.

All fans in grass lots should be mindful that driving fast and spinning vehicle tires will cause damage to these parking areas. Fans are encouraged to provide extra travel time and proceed with caution entering and exiting grass lots.

Several grass parking lots also serve the dual purpose of being intramural and recreation fields for students so there are additional considerations for minimizing the damage beyond the home football season. The Clemson Athletics grounds crew is making every effort possible to manage entrances to the lots and the heavily-trafficked drive aisles. In addition to those efforts, this afternoon the athletic department is also utilizing a helicopter to disperse the larger pools of standing water.

For additional information and updates, please visit ClemsonTigers.com/gameday.