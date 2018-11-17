Clemson claims lead in second quarter

After sluggish first quarter start and early deficit, Clemson took its first lead of the game as Tavien Feaster ran into the end zone from two yards out. The drive lasted 2:33 covering 75 yards in seven plays to give the Tigers a 7-6 lead with 12:44 to play in the first half.

Feaster ran for five yards on a pair of runs between the tackles to give Clemson a first down and some offensive momentum. Trevor Lawrence threw a couple of 11-yard passes to Tee Higgins for first downs also before finding Justyn Ross for a 41-yard strike splitting double coverage leading to Feaster’s two yard touchdown run giving Clemson a 7-6 lead.