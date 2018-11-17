Clemson finally breaks free in run game

After the Clemson defense forced its fourth consecutive three-and-out, the Tigers extended their lead to 21-6 on a 27-yard touchdown run by Travis Etienne. The drive was five plays, covering 61 yards in 1:21, leaving 12:25 remaining in the third quarter.

Clemson finally saw a few breaks in the run game with a pair of carries by Etienne for greater than 20 yards and converted on third down for the first time on the night with a seven-yard pass from Trevor Lawrence to Amari Rodgers on third-and-six. Etienne capped off the drive breaking free to the right side for a 27-yard touchdown.