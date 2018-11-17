Clemson finally breaks free in run game

Clemson finally breaks free in run game

Feature

Clemson finally breaks free in run game

After the Clemson defense forced its fourth consecutive three-and-out, the Tigers extended their lead to 21-6 on a 27-yard touchdown run by Travis Etienne. The drive was five plays, covering 61 yards in 1:21, leaving 12:25 remaining in the third quarter.

Clemson finally saw a few breaks in the run game with a pair of carries by Etienne for greater than 20 yards and converted on third down for the first time on the night with a seven-yard pass from Trevor Lawrence to Amari Rodgers on third-and-six. Etienne capped off the drive breaking free to the right side for a 27-yard touchdown.

, , Feature, Football

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home