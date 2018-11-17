College GameDay crew explains why Clemson’s WR are so much better this year

ESPN’s College GameDay Crew had a lot to say about Clemson’s offense on Saturday morning, especially at wide receiver.

Kirk Herbstreit got things started:

“The depth at wide receiver is a huge difference from where they were last year,” he said, “and I’m not taking shots at who they had. But last year compared to this year, the maturity, the effort, the attitude, it is a totally different group on the perimeter.”

Fellow analyst David Pollack chimed in.

“I also think because you have that guy at quarterback (Trevor Lawrence), you take advantage of what you have out wide. Otherwise, you kind of weren’t using those toys you could see on tape,” Pollack said. “You are watching this guy run. ‘Oh my Gosh!’ Now you are like, ‘Oh, they can threaten the whole field.’ It opens up a lot of things.”

Then Desmond Howard got in the act.

“Those wideouts are impressive, especially in the cold, reaching up and snagging those balls with those hands,” he said.

Clemson will host Duke tonight at 7 p.m. at Death Valley in Clemson.

