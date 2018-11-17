Desmond Howard explains why he is impressed with Trevor Lawrence

On ESPN’s College GameDay Show this morning, ESPN analyst Desmond Howard admitted he was wrong about picking against Clemson at Boston College last week and how he was impressed with how the second-ranked Tigers took care of business on the road in the cold weather.

He also came away wowed by Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

“I will tell you what. I am so impressed with Clemson,” Howard said. “I thought a week ago they would not play well in the cold weather at Boston College, but they handled their business. Trevor Lawrence was very impressive as a freshman, a true freshman, making checks at the line of scrimmage, checking out coverages, reading the defensive line and letting the offensive line know where the blitzes are coming from. He is just a very mature freshman.

“Like you said (Kirk Herbstreit), (Travis) Etienne in the backfield, that is a quarterback’s best friend. When you have an offensive line that knows what it is doing and a running back that can go the distance any time he touches the ball, to me it opens up the passing game, I don’t see them having any problem with Duke today.”

