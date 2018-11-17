ESPN’s Herbstreit: Lawrence 'scratching the service of where he is going to be’

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit sees a bright future when he watches Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence play. After watching the freshman play in last week’s road-win at Boston College, and how he handled the BC pressures, Herbstreit feels Lawrence could be the best quarterback prospect in the country.

“Trevor Lawrence to me, as exciting as he is right now, he is scratching the service of where he is going to be,” Herbstreit said on ESPN’s College GameDay Show on Saturday. “Teams that have blitzed him, have paid for it. He has completed 71 percent of his passes (against the blitz), which is the top in all of FBS with eight touchdowns and no interceptions.

“So, that stands out to me and (Travis) Etienne is averaging eight yards a carry. What are you going to do if you are Duke? Ole Daniel Jones may hit a few, but I don’t see Duke slowing down this offense.”

Clemson leads the ACC in scoring (45.7 points/game) and total offense (526.5 yards/game).

