Travis Etienne scampered into the end zone for the second time of the day with a 29-yard touchdown giving Clemson a 28-6 lead with 4:20 to play in the third quarter. The drive covered 75 yards in six plays and 2:48.

Etienne scored his 17thrushing touchdown of the season, tying the Clemson single season rushing touchdown record he now shares with Lester Brown and James Davis. He scored on the 29-yard run after breaking free down the left sideline.