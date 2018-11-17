Lawrence, Etienne etched names in record books

Second-ranked Clemson continued in its winning ways with a 35-6 victory over Duke on Military Appreciation Day in Memorial Stadium. The Tigers started out slow in the fourth quarter but scored 35 unanswered points.

Despite a rather unimpressive first quarter when Duke (7-4, 3-4 ACC) jumped out to a 6-0 lead on a pair of field goals, the Tigers (11-0, 8-0 ACC) rebounded for a lopsided conference win.

Each week, The Clemson Insider gives out helmet stickers to players who had outstanding individual performances.

Travis Etienne

After struggling to break free in the run game for much of the first half Travis Etienne bounced back in the second half with a solid night running the football. He finished the game with nine carries for 81 yards and a pair of touchdowns for 27 and 29 yards respectively.

He also tied the Clemson record for rushing touchdowns in a single season (17) shared by Etienne, James Davis and Lester Brown.

Christian Wilkins

Wilkins showed out on senior day in front of his home crowd under the lights. The senior defensive tackle finished the day with five tackles, a sack, 1.5 tackles for loss and a pass breakup.

Trevor Lawrence

While his stats don’t jump off the page, quarterback Trevor Lawrence played a solid game and broke another record in the process. He finished the day 21-of-38 for 251 yards and a pair of touchdowns despite several drops by Tiger receivers.

He also passed Kyle Parker in the record books by becoming the first Clemson quarterback to throw 21 touchdowns in a single season.

Justyn Ross

The Clemson wide receivers had their worst game as a unit in recent memory with several dropped pass on the night. However, Justyn Ross played an excellent game showing flashes of what is to come for Tiger fans.

Ross finished the day with four receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown, his longest catch of the day was for 41 yards setting up the team’s first touchdown of the day on a two-yard rush from Tavien Feaster.

Tanner Muse

Tanner Muse led the Clemson defense in tackles for the second straight week proving his reliability in the secondary. He finished the night with eight tackles, a sack and a tackle for loss.