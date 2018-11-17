Ferrell, defense lead Tigers

While the Clemson offense started off the first half slow on Saturday, the defense showed up in a big way holding Duke to just 6 points and 262 yards on the day as the team defeated the Blue Devils 35-6 on senior day.

The strong Clemson defensive performance on the day was led by junior Clelin Ferrell who was all over Duke quarterback Daniel Jones. The All-American defensive end finished with 2.5 tackles for loss on the day which included two sacks on Jones. He totaled five tackle and added a pass deflection.

Ferrell’s first sack of the day came in the second quarter. The sack resulted in a six-yard loss came on third down, ending the Duke possession. Ferrell’s second sack helped stop Duke from driving down field early in the third quarter.

Ferrell now has eleven sacks on the season, making him the first Clemson player to record double digit sacks in a season since Carlos Watkins achieved the feat in 2016.

Clemson returns to play on November 23rd, as they take on state rival South Carolina at 7 p.m. in Death Valley.