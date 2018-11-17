Preview & Predictions: Duke at No. 2 Clemson

No. 2 Clemson looks to remain unbeated when Duke visits Death Valley Saturday night.
Robert, Will and Joanne preview the ACC showdown and give this week’s predictions.
No. 2 Clemson looks to remain unbeated when Duke visits Death Valley Saturday night.
Robert, Will and Joanne preview the ACC showdown and give this week’s predictions.
Today No.2 Clemson will honor its greatest senior class in school history. With a win, it will be in ACC history as well, when it hosts Duke for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Death Valley. It will also be Military (…)
ESPN’s College GameDay Crew had a lot to say about Clemson’s offense on Saturday morning, especially at wide receiver. Kirk Herbstreit got things started: “The depth at wide receiver is a huge (…)
On ESPN’s College GameDay Show this morning, ESPN analyst Desmond Howard admitted he was wrong about picking against Clemson at Boston College last week and how he was impressed with how the second-ranked (…)
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit sees a bright future when he watches Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence play. After watching the freshman play in last week’s road-win at Boston (…)
ESPN analyst David Pollack said on the College GameDay Show this morning, that Duke quarterback Daniel Jones can possibly give second-ranked Clemson some issues in tonight’s 7 p.m. game on ESPN. (…)
CLEMSON, SC. — It’s Game Day in Death Valley where No. 2 Clemson battles Duke on senior day. The Tigers hope to continue their run to the College Football Playoff. (…)
Clemson might not have piled on the points last week, but the Tigers took care of Boston College in the cold, frigid weather. The defense was staunch, only giving up 113 yards to the Eagles (only 9 yards on (…)
When he sees Hunter Renfrow walk through the door for practice at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility, Tony Elliott thinks to himself, “This guy should not be playing college football.” Though Renfrow is (…)
The biggest senior class Dabo Swinney has ever had in his 10-plus seasons at Clemson will be honored prior to the start of Saturday’s game at Death Valley. In all, 23 seniors, plus a few juniors who have (…)