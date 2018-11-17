Preview & Predictions: Duke at No. 2 Clemson

Football

No. 2 Clemson looks to remain unbeated when Duke visits Death Valley Saturday night.

Robert, Will and Joanne preview the ACC showdown and give this week’s predictions.

 

6hr

Clemson might not have piled on the points last week, but the Tigers took care of Boston College in the cold, frigid weather. The defense was staunch, only giving up 113 yards to the Eagles (only 9 yards on (…)

7hr

When he sees Hunter Renfrow walk through the door for practice at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility, Tony Elliott thinks to himself, “This guy should not be playing college football.” Though Renfrow is (…)

