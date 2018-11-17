Why does ESPN’s Pollack think Duke QB can give Clemson problems?

ESPN analyst David Pollack said on the College GameDay Show this morning, that Duke quarterback Daniel Jones can possibly give second-ranked Clemson some issues in tonight’s 7 p.m. game on ESPN.

“Here is the thing. Alabama and Clemson, the gap is narrowed, big time! It is really narrowed now,” Pollack said. “The only difference, I think, is the pass defense of Clemson. That is their vulnerability right now. This is a good test for them.”

Jones put up 547 total yards against North Carolina last week, including 186 rushing yards, a record for a Duke quarterback. Jones is mostly known for his ability to throw the football, not run it. Though he has rushed for 327 yards this year and is averaging 4.1 yards per carry, he ranks third in the ACC in passing yards per game (243.5). He is fourth in completion percentage (61.0) and fourth in touchdown passes (16).

“Daniel Jones, 6-5, 220, he has enough athletic ability,” Pollack said. “Rece (Davis) just told you about him playing basketball so you know he is a pretty good athlete. He will go through progressions. Cutcliffe, speaking of, coached the Mannings, so he knows how to coach the quarterbacks. So, I want to see Clemson’s defense today. I think Daniel Jones and company can have success if they can keep him upright. That is the biggest thing.”