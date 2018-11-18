Clemson pass catchers dropped 9 passes against Duke

There is one position on the Clemson football team you do not want to play and fail. That position … wide receiver.

As a former wide receiver, and as a guy that made his living coaching wide receivers, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney takes great pride in the position. He always wants his receivers to be the best. He wants them to be fundamentally sound, great route runners and more than anything else, he does not like to see dropped footballs.

In Saturday’s victory over Duke, Swinney counted nine drops by his second-ranked Tigers. One was by a running back. Another was by a tight end, and then seven were by wide receivers.

“There were just a bunch of drops,” Swinney said during his Sunday teleconference with the media. “We finished the game with nine drops. That’s as many as we have had in a long time. It has been a long time since we have had that type of night in which we put the ball on the ground.

“So, that was disappointing.”

Swinney reported Tee Higgins nor Justyn Ross had any drops. They both of course led the Tigers with four receptions each. Ross had four catches for 76 yards and a touchdown, while Higgins had four receptions for 47 yards.

Amari Rodgers wasn’t so fortunate. The sophomore dropped three passes overall.

On one drop came when he did not get the ball tucked away and it was knocked out of his arm. The second one he simply took his eye off the ball and tried to run before he caught it, and the third was a low pass from quarterback Trevor Lawrence. However, Swinney indicated he still should have made the play.

Then there was Derion Kendrick’s second-quarter drop, when Lawrence dropped a dime right in his hands and the freshman let the ball hit the ground. The deep pass would have gone for a 64-yard touchdown.

“He had his hands too low and kind of relaxed and did not get his hands where they needed to be,” Swinney said. “It is just fundamentals and not finishing plays with their eyes. But we certainly are not worried or anything like that.

“Guys will go back to work and they know what they are capable of doing. It was just one of those nights.”

Diondre Overton was also charged with a drop on a third-down pass from Chase Brice in the fourth quarter.

“It was just one of those nights where we just had a rash of them,” Swinney said. “As much as we throw the ball and spread it around, sometimes you can have that. We will move on to the next one and get back on track.”

Renfrow injury update. Speaking of wide receivers, Swinney said there is nothing new to report on the senior’s injury that forced to miss most of the game Saturday. Renfrow went down hard after trying to make a diving catch early in the second quarter.

Swinney also reported he does not know what the injury is, though it appeared to be a head injury. The Clemson coach says medical trainer Danny Poole did not tell him what the injury was when they spoke on Sunday, but he did say Renfrow was doing much better.

Renfrow’s condition will be a day-to-day deal as the Tigers prepare to host rival South Carolina this Saturday at Death Valley.