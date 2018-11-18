Each week, The Clemson Insider’s “Friday Night Lights” feature brings you the latest on how Clemson’s commitments fared in their respective high school football games.

Here’s how the future Tigers did this weekend:

Clemson commit Kane Patterson shined on both sides of the ball at running back and linebacker while leading Christ Presbyterian Academy (Nashville, Tenn.) to a 21-14 victory vs. Lausanne Collegiate (Memphis, Tenn.) in the semifinals of the TSSAA Division II Class AA playoffs.

Patterson piled up 84 yards rushing on 14 carries and scored a 13-yard touchdown that gave his team an early 7-0 lead. He also posted seven total tackles on defense. C.P.A. improved to 13-0 and will play Battle Ground Academy (Franklin, Tenn.) in the DII-AA state championship game on Nov. 30.

Clemson commit Davis Allen also made a significant impact on both offense and defense for Calhoun (Calhoun, Ga.) in its 21-6 win vs. Lovett (Atlanta) in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs. Allen, who plays both tight end and linebacker for Calhoun, caught a 15-yard touchdown pass a few plays after intercepting a pass on defense. He finished with three receptions for 33 yards and a touchdown.

Allen’s teammate at Calhoun and fellow Clemson commit, Brannon Spector, also had a big game with seven catches for 105 yards and a touchdown. Spector, Allen and Calhoun are now 12-0 on the season.

Clemson running back commit Chez Mellusi had a huge performance, rushing for 194 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries to pace Naples (Naples, Fla.) to a 24-9 victory over Fort Myers (Fort Myers, Fla.) in the regional semifinal of the Class 6A playoffs. Mellusi found the end zone on runs of 65 and 19 yards and now has over 1,500 yards rushing and 21 touchdowns this season.

Clemson commit Lannden Zanders logged five receptions for 62 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown, to help Crest (Shelby, N.C.) defeat Stuart Cramer (Belmont, N.C.) by a score of 41-14 in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.

Clemson defensive line commit Demonte Capehart provided one of the highlights of Hartsville (Hartsville, S.C.)’s 68-35 win vs. Brookland-Cayce (Cayce, S.C.) in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs, when he scooped up a fumble and took it 85 yards for a touchdown.

Clemson commit Frank Ladson had a big 42-yard reception to set up one of South Dade (Miami)’s three touchdowns in its 21-13 win vs. Southridge (Miami) in the Class 8A regional semifinal.

Clemson commit Andrew Booth made several big plays for Archer (Lawrenceville, Ga.) in its 36-29 win at Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.) in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs:

Rare to have a Friday night off, turned on @AHSTigersSports at half & saw one of better games of the year!@andrewbooth21 (@ClemsonFB commit) fakes the reverse, stops as if he doesn’t have the ball, surveys the defense and returns it 50+ yards. #Amazing @GPBsports @TigersRedZone pic.twitter.com/tas0Q2vqBH — Ryan Lesniak (@coachlesniak) November 17, 2018

Huge play alert deep pass from Carter Peevy to Andrew Booth @AHSTigersSports pic.twitter.com/iJkoujOBSQ — Just Good Network (@justgoodnetwork) November 17, 2018

Clemson commit @andrewbooth21 wit da HIT STICK 💥 on Cody Brown Archer 14 Parkview 17 pic.twitter.com/Ue5KOnMj78 — BLACK SPORTSCENTER (@VersaceBoyEnt) November 17, 2018

Here are the other scores from this weekend’s games involving Clemson commitments:

Joseph Charleston, Milton (Milton, Ga.) – 24-3 win vs. Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.) – second round of Class 7A playoffs

Bryton Constantin, University Lab (Baton Rouge, La.) – 48-14 win vs. St. Louis Catholic (Lake Charles, La.) – Division II quarterfinals

Sheridan Jones, Maury (Norfolk, Va.) – 31-28 win vs. Salem (Virginia Beach, Va.) – Class 5 Region A semifinals

Taisun Phommachanh, Avon Old Farms (Avon, Conn.) – 21-0 loss @ Buckingham Browne & Nichols (Cambridge, Mass.)

Ray Thornton, Central (Phenix City, Ala.) – 14-0 win vs. McGill-Toolen (Mobile, Ala.) – quarterfinals of Class 7A playoffs

Greg Williams, Swansea (Swansea, S.C.) – 43-6 loss @ Dillon (Dillon, S.C.) – second round of Class 7A playoffs

Sergio Allen, Peach County (Fort Valley, Ga.) – 47-8 win vs. Liberty County (Hinesville, Ga.) – second round of Class 3A playoffs

John Williams, Creekview (Canton, Ga.) – 65-48 win vs. Habersham Central (Mt. Airy, Ga.) – second round of Class 6A playoffs