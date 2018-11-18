Having his mother watching him, meant the world to Ross

Earlier in the week, Justyn Ross told the media he was dedicating Saturday’s game against Duke to his mother.

It was Military Appreciation Day at Clemson University and the wide receiver’s mom is in the military so the game meant a little more to him than just another game. Ross responded by catching four passes for 76 yards in the Tigers’ 35-6 victory Saturday at Death Valley.

“I was thinking about my mom throughout the game,” he said. “After I scored I was thinking about pointing at her, but I couldn’t find her in the stands. It really meant a lot because she sacrificed a lot for me. And just to be able to have her at this game watching me, it means the world to me.”

The freshman caught a 41-yard pass in the second quarter to set up what turned out to be Clemson’s game-winning touchdown. He later caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from fellow freshman Trevor Lawrence that gave the Tigers a 14-6 lead at halftime.

Ross on Military Appreciation game traditions

“It was a much bigger deal than I thought it was. I knew it was a big deal, but having so many people coming in and talking to us from the military and telling us their story, it means a lot to me and I am so thankful for their sacrifices.”

Ross on making big plays

“Yeah we started off slow…somebody had to come and make a play so I had to step up. I had to grow up a little bit more and play for our seniors.”

Ross on Clemson’s rivalry game against South Carolina

“They told me it’s just as big as the Auburn/Alabama rivalry game, probably even bigger. They said the environment for this game in Death Valley is going to be crazy. I just talked to the receivers and they said it’s a totally different environment.”

Ross on first night game in the Valley

“It was different. It was a totally different environment. Just having the fans, everybody flashing their lights, it was the best environment I have ever been in.”