Lawrence not worried about dropped passes

Freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence led No.2 Clemson to a 35-6 victory over Duke at home on Saturday. And after a shaky start for the Tigers’ offense, Lawrence helped lead them to a 21-point second half.

The Cartersville, Ga., native completed 21-of-38 passes on the day for 251 yards and two touchdowns.

While the Tigers won the game comfortably, Clemson (11-0, 8-0 ACC) was nowhere near perfect. As a group, the receiving corp had a season-high of seven drops.

“I was just encouraging them because I probably missed four or five throws,” said Lawrence. “Especially early on and on third down I missed a few throws. I mean it’s going to happen to everyone. We’re gonna miss some blocks, we’re going to miss some throws and we’re going to miss some catches. It’s really about how we respond.”

When asked about the drops in his postgame conference, head coach Dabo Swinney stated: “If we caught half of our drops, we’d have over five hundred yards on the day.”

While the receivers had a tough game catching the ball, Lawrence has no worries going forward with his talented receiving group.

“I don’t worry,” said the freshman quarterback. “I have games where I miss throws and I hope they’re not worried about me. I trust those guys and that’s not going to change.”

Lawrence and the Tigers will close out the regular season next Saturday when they host rival South Carolina at Death Valley. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., and will be televised by ESPN.