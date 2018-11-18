Senior Day Photo Gallery 1

Saturday night was a special night for Clemson’s senior class, the best to ever wear the paw.
Each senior got to meet with coach Swinney at the bottom of the Hill.
Saturday night was a special night for Clemson’s senior class, the best to ever wear the paw.
Each senior got to meet with coach Swinney at the bottom of the Hill.
South Carolina-Clemson week has arrived as the Palmetto State’s annual rivalry will renew next Saturday at Death Valley. Last year things got ugly at Williams-Brice Stadium as South Carolina fans threw (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney updated Hunter Renfrow’s injury following second-ranked Clemson’s 35-6 win over Duke. Swinney asked Renfrow if he knew what day he was getting married to see how he (…)
Second-ranked Clemson struggled to move the ball early in Saturday’s 35-6 win over Duke, finishing the first quarter with just 32 yards of total offense, one yard on the ground, punting three times and failing (…)
It was third down-and-one on Clemson’s opening drive Saturday night when Trevor Lawrence pulled the football on a run-pass-option and threw it to Mr. Reliable, Hunter Renfrow. However, the senior could (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was disappointed in his offense’s struggles in the first half of Saturday’s 35-6 victory over Duke. However, Swinney had plenty of praise for his (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had to get some help from his wife to answer one of the questions in his postgame press conference after the win over Duke. Kathleen Swinney clarified that she always sends a (…)
Although No. 2 Clemson struggled offensively in the first half of its 35-6 victory over Duke Saturday at Death Valley, the Tigers came out strong in the second half. Co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott knows (…)
Clemson got two touchdown passes from Trevor Lawrence and two rushing touchdowns from Travis Etienne as the second-ranked Tigers bounced back from a sluggish start to down Duke, 35-6, Saturday at Death (…)
Second-ranked Clemson defeated Duke, 35-6, on Saturday night at Death Valley. The Tigers improved to 11-0 (8-0 ACC), while the Blue Devils dropped to 7-4 (3-4). Here is a look back at how Clemson earned the (…)