Swinney: "I ain't got no gifts"

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had to get some help from his wife to answer one of the questions in his postgame press conference after the win over Duke.  Kathleen Swinney clarified that she always sends a gift to the hotel of the opposing coach when the visit Clemson.

 

Clemson widened its lead to 35-6 with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to TJ Chase. The drive spanned 13 plays for 79 yard in 5:47, leaving 11:21 to play in the game. The Tigers continued to keep (…)

