Swinney: "I ain't got no gifts"

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had to get some help from his wife to answer one of the questions in his postgame press conference after the win over Duke. Kathleen Swinney clarified that she always sends a gift to the hotel of the opposing coach when the visit Clemson.
Although No. 2 Clemson struggled offensively in the first half of its 35-6 victory over Duke Saturday at Death Valley, the Tigers came out strong in the second half. Co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott knows (…)
Clemson got two touchdown passes from Trevor Lawrence and two rushing touchdowns from Travis Etienne as the second-ranked Tigers bounced back from a sluggish start to down Duke, 35-6, Saturday at Death (…)
Second-ranked Clemson defeated Duke, 35-6, on Saturday night at Death Valley. The Tigers improved to 11-0 (8-0 ACC), while the Blue Devils dropped to 7-4 (3-4). Here is a look back at how Clemson earned the (…)
Clemson widened its lead to 35-6 with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to TJ Chase. The drive spanned 13 plays for 79 yard in 5:47, leaving 11:21 to play in the game. The Tigers continued to keep (…)
Travis Etienne scampered into the end zone for the second time of the day with a 29-yard touchdown giving Clemson a 28-6 lead with 4:20 to play in the third quarter. The drive covered 75 yards in six plays and (…)
After the Clemson defense forced its fourth consecutive three-and-out, the Tigers extended their lead to 21-6 on a 27-yard touchdown run by Travis Etienne. The drive was five plays, covering 61 yards in 1:21, (…)