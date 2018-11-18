Swinney updates Hunter Renfrow's injury

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney updated Hunter Renfrow’s injury following the win over Duke. Coach Swinney asked Renfrow if he knew what day he was getting married to see how he was doing.
Second-ranked Clemson struggled to move the ball early in Saturday’s 35-6 win over Duke, finishing the first quarter with just 32 yards of total offense, one yard on the ground, punting three times and failing (…)
It was third down-and-one on Clemson’s opening drive Saturday night when Trevor Lawrence pulled the football on a run-pass-option and threw it to Mr. Reliable, Hunter Renfrow. However, the senior could (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was disappointed in his offense’s struggles in the first half of Saturday’s 35-6 victory over Duke. However, Swinney had plenty of praise for his (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had to get some help from his wife to answer one of the questions in his postgame press conference after the win over Duke. Kathleen Swinney clarified that she always sends a (…)
Although No. 2 Clemson struggled offensively in the first half of its 35-6 victory over Duke Saturday at Death Valley, the Tigers came out strong in the second half. Co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott knows (…)
Clemson got two touchdown passes from Trevor Lawrence and two rushing touchdowns from Travis Etienne as the second-ranked Tigers bounced back from a sluggish start to down Duke, 35-6, Saturday at Death (…)
Second-ranked Clemson defeated Duke, 35-6, on Saturday night at Death Valley. The Tigers improved to 11-0 (8-0 ACC), while the Blue Devils dropped to 7-4 (3-4). Here is a look back at how Clemson earned the (…)
Second-ranked Clemson continued in its winning ways with a 35-6 victory over Duke on Military Appreciation Day in Memorial Stadium. The Tigers started out slow in the fourth quarter but scored 35 (…)
Clemson widened its lead to 35-6 with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to TJ Chase. The drive spanned 13 plays for 79 yard in 5:47, leaving 11:21 to play in the game. The Tigers continued to keep (…)