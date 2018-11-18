Swinney updates Hunter Renfrow's injury

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney updated Hunter Renfrow’s injury following the win over Duke.  Coach Swinney asked Renfrow if he knew what day he was getting married to see how he was doing.

 

