Venables: 'Our guys came ready to play'

Defensive coordinator Brent Venables is happy with the way his defense executed in No. 2 Clemson’s 35-6 win over Duke in Death Valley Saturday, as the Tigers held the Blue Devils to 262 yards and only two field goals.

Venables on the first quarter

“(Duke was doing) just some new stuff. It’s not our guys fault. Our guys came ready to play. That’s on me, making adjustments and understanding what they are doing. I thought our guys responded well.”

Venables on Duke quarterback Daniel Jones

“He’s big and athletic. So he’s just a big, long dude and a very talented guy. I don’t know how many other opportunities there were, there were a couple other opportunities. But up front our guys played really well.”

Venables on the toughness of the team

“The biggest thing it just having the right mindset, the right attitude. The humility and the toughness, hunger and just the intentional focus and effort and willingness to be led. That’s all very unique. To sustain that too, that’s hard. Seasons are long.”

Venables on linebacker Shaq Smith

“Well he had really practiced well and J.D. Davis had a little hamstring issue. So we really didn’t know a whole bunch going into the game. I thought J.D. was going to go but they just wouldn’t loosen up on him.”

Venables on defensive end Clelin Ferrell’s performance

“That’s how he practices, all of the time. He’s an alpha dog. He loves to compete, loves to play. He has a broad set of shoulders and loves to have pressure on him. He wants guys to look to him to lead.”