What They Are Saying: Clemson commits in postseason action

A number of Clemson commitments posted standout performances and made big plays this weekend as they helped their respective teams earn victories in the playoffs.

Check out what was said on Twitter about the future Tigers!

TOUCHDOWN@CPAFootball 7@LausanneFB 0 It’s @kane_patterson4 on a 13-yard run. Patterson converted on a 4-and-1 earlier in the drive to set up the TD. 7:47 1Q@MainStreetPreps pic.twitter.com/zXVp9NzcTc — Andy Simmons (@Andysimmons615) November 17, 2018

Rare to have a Friday night off, turned on @AHSTigersSports at half & saw one of better games of the year!@andrewbooth21 (@ClemsonFB commit) fakes the reverse, stops as if he doesn’t have the ball, surveys the defense and returns it 50+ yards. #Amazing @GPBsports @TigersRedZone pic.twitter.com/tas0Q2vqBH — Ryan Lesniak (@coachlesniak) November 17, 2018

Huge play alert deep pass from Carter Peevy to Andrew Booth @AHSTigersSports pic.twitter.com/iJkoujOBSQ — Just Good Network (@justgoodnetwork) November 17, 2018

Clemson commit @andrewbooth21 wit da HIT STICK 💥 on Cody Brown Archer 14 Parkview 17 pic.twitter.com/Ue5KOnMj78 — BLACK SPORTSCENTER (@VersaceBoyEnt) November 17, 2018

.@chez_mellusi is suited up for @NaplesHS and warming up. The senior RB committed to #Clemson (who has 1364 yards in 8 games) missed the past 3 weeks with foot injury. @NDN_PrepZone — Adam Fisher (@NDN_Adam) November 16, 2018

3:27 1Q – @chez_mellusi 2nd TD of the first quarter, this one a 65-yard dash. He's a step slower than usual, but the #Clemson recruit still faster than most. @NaplesHS up 14-0 on @FMHSAthletics just 9 minutes in. @NDN_PrepZone — Adam Fisher (@NDN_Adam) November 17, 2018

5:50 4Q — Water break. Mellusi back to back runs gets Naples to 21 yard line. @chez_mellusi has 174 yards on 16 carries. @NDN_PrepZone — Adam Fisher (@NDN_Adam) November 17, 2018

7 plays in less than two minutes and Calhoun leads 7-0 after Gavin Gray threw a perfect fade to Brannon Spector for a 9-yard TD. #bestofpreps — Kevin Llewallyn (@kevin_llewallyn) November 17, 2018

Davis Allen just chipped in another huge interception for the Jackets that snuffed out a threatening drive by the Lions. It’s 14-6 Calhoun, with the Jackets now moving the ball deep into Lovett territory late in the 4th quarter. — Calhoun Times (@CalhounTimes) November 17, 2018

Davis Allen with a little defense and a little offense. The senior tight end catches a 15-yard touchdown pass from Gavin Gray to make it 21-6 following Fajardo's PAT with 2:53 left to play in the contest. — Alex Farrer (@AFarrer_GG) November 17, 2018

Brannon Spector had seven catches for 105 yards and a touchdown, Bralin Barton had four catches for 31 yards, Davis Allen had 3 catches for 33 yards and a touchdown and Luke Moseley had 3 catches for 26 yards and a touchdown. — Alex Farrer (@AFarrer_GG) November 17, 2018

Score: South Dade 14, Southridge 6, 10:25 left in 4Q Bucs force a turnover on downs and respond with a 2 play, 44 yard drive capped by a 2 yard rushing TD.

Frank Ladson with a huge 42-yard catch over Tyrique Stevenson to set up the TD.@HeraldSports @FlaHSFootball — Jordan McPherson (@J_McPherson1126) November 17, 2018