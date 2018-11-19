4-star Lay loved official visit to Clemson

As he gets set to enroll at Clemson in a couple of short months, four-star tight end commitment Jaelyn Lay of Riverdale (Ga.) made his official visit with the program this past weekend along with about a dozen of the Tigers’ other commits and a couple of uncommitted targets.

Lay, ranked as the nation’s No. 4 tight end prospect, has been committed to the Tigers since March. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound pass-catcher chose Clemson over offers from Georgia, Georgia Tech, Miami, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, UCF and others.

How did Lay enjoy the official visit? The Clemson Insider caught up with him to find out.

“It was great,” he said. “It was fun to talk to the coaches and the players again.”

Lay, who was accompanied on the visit by his father, spent extensive time with the coaching staff over the course of the weekend.

“They’re excited for me to come in January and that I’ll be a big piece to the offense,” Lay said of what he heard from the coaches.

The class of 2019 recruit also hung around a lot with Clemson true freshman tight end Braden Galloway and true freshman defensive end K.J. Henry, both of whom served as his player hosts for the visit.

“They’re funny and it felt like I was part of the class of ’18,” Lay said.

Lay felt that he bonded with his fellow commits in Clemson’s 2019 class as well and saw the group come closer together during the big official visit weekend.

“We all ended up being with each other, making jokes and competing with and against in stuff like video games and 3-on-3 basketball,” he said.

Lay will enroll early at Clemson in January. After wrapping up a great weekend at his future home, he is even more ready to arrive on campus full time and start his career as a Tiger.

“I’m very excited,” he said. “My goal is to take advantage of my PT and make plays when my name is called.”