After great official visit, Zanders even more excited to be a Tiger

The Clemson football program played host to a big group of its commitments and a couple of uncommitted prospects for official visits this past weekend.

Among the committed recruits that took their official visit was Lannden Zanders. The Shelby (N.C.) Crest safety has been on Clemson’s commitment list since April, when he chose the Tigers over offers from Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Maryland and others.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Zanders about his official visit experience.

TCI: How did you enjoy the official visit?

Zanders: “My family and I had a great time!”

TCI: Which family members came with you?

Zanders: “My dad, mom, stepdad, stepmom and my brother.”

TCI: What did you all like about the visit in particular?

Zanders: “Everything! It was fun all around. Hanging with all the families and all the coaches was great!”

TCI: Was there any highlight of the visit for you personally?

Zanders: “Hanging with all the guys after the game.”

TCI: Who was your player host and what was it like spending time with that person?

Zanders: “Mario Goodrich. It was fun hanging with Mario, had a great time.”

TCI: What did you hear from the coaches during the visit?

Zanders: “Nothing but great things. Talked about what was the plan and how great this class is going to be.”

TCI: What did you think of Clemson’s win over Duke and the night atmosphere at Death Valley?

Zanders: “Night atmosphere is crazy in the Valley! Great win on senior night!”

TCI: Did your official visit make you even more excited to get to Clemson and start your career in January?

Zanders: “No doubt! I’m ready to be a part of Clemson!”